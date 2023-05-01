Fix economy for Ghanaians—TUC to government

By Florence Afriyie Mensah/Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, May 01, GNA – Mr Daniel Amanfo Acquah, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has asked the Government to fix the economy to help sustain the commitment of Ghanaian workers.

He pointed out that the current economic situation of the country was bad, saying, “we are in economic crisis, things can happen this way for long.

He was addressing the 2023 May Day celebrations in Kumasi on theme: “Protecting Incomes and Pensions in an era of Economic Crisis: our Responsibility.”

Mr Acquah noted that in protecting incomes, there was the need to protect decent jobs that afforded workers the opportunity to earn regular incomes.

Many workers, according to him, were losing their jobs due to abuse of rights by some employers.

Other employers were taking advantage of the weaknesses in the labour laws and replacing permanent employment contracts with fixed-term contracts.

Mr Acquah said, these amongst other things, were the reasons the Government should expedite actions on revamping the economy and bring relief to the Ghanaian worker.

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, admitted the “shaky” state of Ghana’s economy, assuring the people that all hope was not lost.

He, however, said, the Government was instituting rigorous measures to mitigate the economic challenges.

The Minister emphasized that efforts in reducing the prices of commodities especially fuel, was a clear indication of Ghana on the path of progress and explained that the increases of fuel prices affected almost everything.

Mr Osei Mensah, called on Ghanaian workers to have faith in the Government since it was doing everything to change the economic challenges facing the country.

