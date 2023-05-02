Management of GITFiC holds discussions with BCEAO

Accra, May 2, GNA – Ahead of the 7th Annual conference of the Ghana International Trade and Finance conference, its leadership has organised a day’s meeting with a three-member delegation from Bank Centrale Des Etats De l’afrique de L’quest (BCEAO).

Led by the Director General of Economy and Currency (who sat in for the Governor) they met a three-member delegation from The Ghana International Trade & Finance-GITFiC, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday said the meeting was at the request of GITFiC to brief the Bank on the upcoming 7th Conference and discuss the themes, seek the Bank’s participation at the highest level, officially present copies of the AfCFTA books and discuss other critical issues on Africa’s Free Trade Era and to discuss a strategic continental payment project.

The statement said the one-hour meeting was successful and promising as BCEAO, were one of the key participants of the 5th Conference, where tactical issues on the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System was discussed.

“This conference was opened by the H.E the President of the Republic of Ghana. He was represented by the Vice President; H.E Alhaji Dr. Bawumia.

It said BCEAO, was expected to join other colleagues to lead the conversation at the 7th Conference, which would be held at the Royal SENCHI Hotel & Resort in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The 7th conference on prospects on Africa’s Single Currency on the theme; Sovereign Economic Vulnerabilities; An Endorsement for a Single Trading Currency for Africa — with ECOWAS as a case study.

Another topic would beTrade and Healthy Investment on the theme; Actualising Africa’s Industralisation Agenda in the era of the AfCFTA; The Role of Africa’s Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, a Review of the Implementation of the AfCFTA; Towards an African Centered AfCFTA Disputes

Settlement Protocol.

It said Key Stakeholders from strategically selected Public and Private Sector Institutions across the African Continent would gather for the conference on the above and append signatures to declare their commitments for a Single Trading Currency on the African Continent in support of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

GNA

