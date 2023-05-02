Nigeria Elections: WADEMOS identifies gaps in electoral process

Accra, May 2, GNA – The West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS) has launched its report on the 2023 Nigerian elections, ending its intervention in that country.

The Network, in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it was, however, closely monitoring the post-election developments to ensure that democratic norms are promoted.

The report, which was released on April 25, presents the findings and recommendations based on WADEMOS’ involvement in the elections, aimed at promoting solidarity among members of the Network.

It was also to contribute to the improvement of the quality and credibility of elections in not only the sub-region but on the African Continent as a whole.

Giving some shortfalls observed by the Network, Mr Paul Osei-Kuffour, Acting Coordinator, said: “Despite the prospects and optimism, the election was characterised by some irregularities, including the late arrival of INEC officials in some polling units…”

It also saw “challenges with the deployment and arrival of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials and logistics at polling units, violence leading to voter suppression, and low voter turnout.”

“Going into the election, the BVAS and the IReV had become the major rallying points and reforms for mobilising and convincing citizens that their votes would count and, as such, they should participate in the election.”

“It is, therefore, not surprising that the failure of the IReV has become the main grounds for disputing and challenging the outcome of the February 25 election by opposition parties.”

The elections, thus, presented some valuable lessons for countries in the sub-region, especially those heading for elections in the next few months, he said.

The Network recommended to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria, various electoral management bodies, and stakeholders for the improvement of the quality of elections in the sub-region.

WADEMOS identified three national elections as the focal points for its support work in the sub-region in 2023 in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

It said with the Nigerian elections done, the Network had shifted its priorities to the upcoming polls in Sierra Leone.

The Network consists of over 35 civil society organisations located in 15 countries in West Africa to help promote democratic norms and reforms in the sub-region.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

