SHS female student embarks on advocacy on career development

Kumasi, May 02, GNA – Maame Esi Kum Enyimayew, a final year student of Our Lady of Grace (OLAG) Senior High School (SHS) at Mamponteng in Ashanti, is leading a crusade to sensitize her contemporaries on the need to prioritize professions they were passionate about.

She said through talks and drama series on career and talents, more students both in the Basic and the SHSs across Ghana would be previewed to the essence of having a direction for the future – choosing a course willingly to progress in the job market.

The 17-year-old final year student said most students within her age bracket did not know the paths they wanted to chart, explaining that the case had been that choices by these students had been influenced by parents and guardians or teachers.

Maame Enyimayew said it was time children were given the chances to unleash talents and carve paths that they were passionate about, she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi.

Detailing the aim of the project named “Career and Talents”, she said it was borne-out of the Miss OLAG 2022, where she emerged winner, and pledged to spearhead the move to assist and empower students, identify skill and potentials.

She observed that the possibility of one not performing credibly at the workplace could be due to lack of passion for the particular job, adding that passionate workers were efficient and productive.

“Do you know a nurse performing her duties well will be compassionate and gentle towards the clients, and if the person is seen behaving otherwise, it is possible she did not choose or belong to that field.”

Maame Enyimayew used the occasion to appeal to parents to allow their wards to make choices on career and talents.

This, she believed, could reduce inefficiencies at workplaces as well as reducing unemployment in the country.

The Reverend Father Benjamin Atobrah, Chairman of the Miss OLAG 2022, said the project being undertaken by the Miss OLAG 2022 was to help students identify talents in line with the school’s theme which was also harnessing potentials for excellence.

He said the goal of the school was not only to make students pass examinations but was also focus on helping students build themselves for life

Rev. Fr. Atobrah told the GNA that, the School had in the last 10 years of its establishment, offered scholarship packages to needy students to further their education, adding that, 200 students were currently benefiting from the tertiary scholarship packages.

