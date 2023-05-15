Lightning kills 15-year-old girl at Odumase

By Dennis Peprah

Odumase (B/R), May 15, GNA – The tragic death of a 15-year-old student of the Odumase Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Primary and Junior High School in the Sunyani West Municipality has thrown the family into shock and mourning.

Lightning, which accompanied a downpour that hit Odumase, the Municipal capital on Saturday, May 13, 2023, struck and killed Evelyn Agyenim Boateng, a form two student.

According to some tenants, the sad incident happened around 1630 hours, when the deceased was preparing a meal for the family and the body had since been deposited at a mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

During a visit to the family house, Mr Kwadwo Owusu Aduomi, the father of the deceased could not control his tears as he narrated the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

“I received a distress call that my daughter is unwell, but when I rushed to the hospital, I saw her body lying prostrate at the mortuary with multiple bruises around the breast area,” he stated.

GNA

