Dzifa Gomashie thanks delegates and party faithful  

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), May 15, GNA – Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu South constituency.

This follows her landslide victory in the party’s parliamentary primary in which she polled 1,545 votes to beat her closest contender Foga Nukunu, who secured 945 votes with Jim Morti obtaining 26 votes.

Madam Gomashie, a former actress and deputy Creative Arts Minister thanked all delegates, party faithful and executives for their support to her over the years and the confidence reposed in her to have retained her as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general election.

She promised to work even harder as she retains her position to represent the people in Parliament.

GNA

