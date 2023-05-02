Let’s help the poor, vulnerable to make Ghana better – Bishop Adonteng Boateng 

Accra, May 02, GNA – Bishop Adonteng Boateng, Head Pastor of Divine Word International Ministries, has called for protection and care for the poor and vulnerable in society to make Ghana a better place to live.

“Let’s us think about others especially the poor and the needy, because when we do that God will also think about us and provide our needs.”

“As humans, our lives are only worthwhile if we are able to make impact in the lives of others, even if it is just for a day,” he said.

Bishop Boateng made these remarks during the inauguration and fundraising event for an orphanage he had established in Kasoa in the Central Region.

The orphanage, Divine Privilege Home, would be housing 200 orphan and needy children.

The state-of-the-art orphanage comprised self-contained rooms with washrooms, kitchens, learning room and a playground.

The Bishop, who is based in the United States of America, said he was touched to return to Ghana to support the poor and needy children because they were also part of the future of the country.

He urged all rich men and women to emulate his gesture, saying, “We are the only ones who can help ourselves as a people.”

Baffour Opoku Agyeman, Asantehene Twafohene, called on the Government and other philanthropists to support the the Man of God to help make Ghana a better place for all.

“Let’s us all be inspired by his philanthropic deeds and stretch hands to others around us,” he said.

The inauguration and fundraising brought together celebrities and persons of high influence.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

