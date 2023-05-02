Anloga NDC: 1,233 delegates to choose parliamentary candidate from six aspirants

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (V/R) May 2, GNA – A total of 1,233 National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates from 28 electoral areas in the Anloga Constituency of the Volta Region would vote in the upcoming parliamentary and presidential primaries, slated for May 13.

A nine-member-executive each from 137 branches would elect one of the six candidates vying for the party’s 2024 parliamentary race.

These are Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Demordzi Bright Edward, Ms Amelia Amedela Amemate, Mr Ivan Akrobotu, Mr Kpogo Agbeko Joseph, and Mr Ekuadzi King Benjamin.

The aspirants, in separate interviews after a successful vetting, remained resolute that the delegates would give them the nod to lead the party come 2024.

Mr Rolas Agbey Miheso, the Anloga Constituency Chairman, expressed satisfaction the preparations so far and was optimistic that Ghanaians would vote massively for the party to regain power in 2024.

He urged all aspirants to engage in decent campaign devoid of insults because “they are one family and will be under one umbrella for the general election after the primaries are over.”

Former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Kwabena Duffour, former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, and Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Chief Executive of Kumasi, would be in the contest at the presidential level.

Delegates in the Anloga Constituency would converge at the Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School for the primaries.

GNA

