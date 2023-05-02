Qatar Charity commissions and hands over two new clinics

By Hilda Mensah

Accra, May 2, GNA – Qatar Charity, a humanitarian and development non-governmental organization operating in Ghana has commissioned and handed over two new clinics to improve healthcare delivery in beneficiary communities.

The beneficiary communities are; Tamale Metropolis and the Savelugu Municipality all in the Northern Region.

The fully furnished facilities include an Out-patient Department (OPD), male and female wards, Pharmacy, Laboratory, Labour ward, Quarantine room and washrooms for both staff and patients.

According to the Country Director, Mr. Hasan Ali Owda the projects are gifts to consolidate efforts in improving the health and wellbeing of the Muslim community in Ghana and the rest of the world.

“As Prophet Muhammed (SAW) said, all Muslim communities are like a body, when one part is sick, the rest will suffer it. So, as part of our consolidation to the Muslim community and the world, this is just a simple gift from the people of Qatar to help our brothers and sisters in Ghana, so please accept it with great humility and we hope we will come back again and do more.”

Qatar Charity is also embarking on an eye correction and cleft campaigns for a few beneficiary communities.

Meanwhile, the organization has drilled boreholes and put up several infrastructure projects to transform the health and education sectors in some communities in the country.

GNA

