Judges do not receive Exgratia – Justice Sackey Torkornoo 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, May 26, GNA – Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Justice nominee, Friday reiterated that Judges do not receive Exgratia when she appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament for vetting.

Mr Patrick Boamah, a Member of the Appointment Committee, and MP for Okaikoi Central, wanted to know the nominee’s view on the payment of exgratia to the Executive and the Legislature, which also affected the Judiciary.

Mrs Justice Sackey Torkornoo noted that consistently the Association of Magistrates and Judges had responded to the question of exgratia for judges and made it clear that judges did not receive exgratia.

“We continue in office; we don’t go anywhere until we retire. We don’t have a cycle and, therefore, the discussion of exgratia is not actually applicable to us,” she stated.

The Provision of the 1992 Constitution, where the name of Judges was mentioned, dealt with how their salaries were set, she said, and that Article 71 created room for a Presidential Committee, which did that.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in April, nominated Justice Torkornoo as Chief Justice to avoid any vacuum following the retirement of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

