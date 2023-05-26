Pakistan slaps travel ban on ex-leader Khan, aides amid row with army

Islamabad, May 26, (dpa/GNA) – Pakistan’s government has restricted former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife and hundreds of political aides from travelling abroad amid a stand-off with the nation’s powerful military, officials said on Friday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), responsible for immigration and border put Khan’s name on the no-fly list, at least two officials confirmed to dpa.

Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and more than 500 leaders and members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have also been added to the list, officials said.

The move comes as legal challenges mount for Khan, weeks after his supporters stormed key military installations including the army headquarters in protests against his arrest on May 9.

Nearly 100 former lawmakers from the party have distanced themselves from Khan since then. More than 7,000 of his supporters have been arrested in a crackdown.

The government now said those who attacked the military installation would face summary trials at the country’s controversial military courts, a move criticized by the global and national rights groups.

“It is a standard practice in every case. All those who face court cases are barred from leaving the country,” one of the officials told dpa.

Khan’s government, between 2018 and 2022, also barred several opposition leaders from flying abroad.

Several government ministers had said a proposal was being considered to ban Khan’s party, a move likely to deepen the political chaos in a country facing an imminent economic default and the threat from resurging Islamist militants.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

