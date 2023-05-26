NPP Presidential Race: Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku picks nomination form 

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, May 26, GNA – Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist, has picked a nomination form to contest the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Kwame Obiri Nkansah, Communications Director, Friends of Apraku, picked up the form on behalf of Dr Apraku at the Party’s Headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, on Friday.

Dr Apraku who is a three-time Member of Parliament was the fourth candidate to pick the form on the first day of the opening of nominations.

Addressing the media after picking the form, Mr Nkansah said the NPP and Ghana needed a leader with political experience and economic prowess to turn the fortunes of the country around.

He said the experience of Dr Apraku as a renowned Economist, made him the best person to lead the Party into the general election.

According to Mr Nkansah, improving local production and strengthening the local currency remained key on the agenda of Dr Apraku.

Therefore, Dr Apraku, would reduce importation, increase local production, particularly cocoa and add value to the country’s raw materials to strengthen the country’s currency and its economy.

“We must go back to the basics if we want to address this economic crisis. Going to basics means growing what we eat and producing what we wear and this is the focus of Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku,” Mr Nkansah said.

The NPP, on Friday, May 26, opened nominations for the election of its Presidential Candidate for the 2024 General Election.

The one-month exercise kick-starts the processes for the final leg of the Party’s internal elections to elect a presidential candidate on Saturday, November 4, 2023, for the 2024 general election.

The exercise would end on June 24, 2023.

So far, Mr Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the Party and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong, have all picked nomination forms to contest the Party’s presidential race.

GNA

