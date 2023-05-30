Joseph Andoh wins Ghana’s Fastest Human race in Cape Coast

By Rihana Adam

Accra, May 30, GNA – Joseph Andoh of the Mfantsipm School won the 100 metres race of the Central Region edition of the Ghana’s Fastest Human (GFH) race held at Cape Coast on Saturday.

He ran a time of 10.25s followed by Bokpim Mustapha Alufar from the University of Ghana with 10.31s and GAF-Western finished with a time of 10.51s for the third place respectively.

In the Females Seniors Category, Deborah Acheampong from the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) came first with the time of 11.63s followed by Naseera Quansah of a Mfantseman Girls Senior High Senior with a 11.75s and the third place went to Pomaavmaeiam Domfe, with a 11.97s.

The competition was sponsored by GNPC, GCB Bank, Adidas, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Wrenco, Sports Equity Lab, Kriate Lync and Global Media Alliance.

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah Dep Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of Accra2023, African Games commended the athletes for taking part in the competition.

Here are the full results

U15-Boys

1st. Jonathan Ofori, Yamoransah M/A JHS, Central (11.62s)

2nd. Francis Kudjoe, Diabene Cath School, Central (11.79s)

3rd. Harrison Adjei, Demo. Basic School, Greater Accra (11.94s)

U15 – Girls

1st. Sarah Nkansah, Spice Gitls Academy, Greater (13.00s)

2nd. Mabel Aidoo, Mfantsiman Girls SHS, Central (13.03s)

3rd. Stella Tetteh, Spice Girls Academy, Greater (13.04s)

U18-Boys

1st. Francis Fantevi, Mfantsipim School, Central (10.69s)

2nd. Kingsley Nyarko, Adisadel College, Central (10.81s)

3rd. Micheal Mensah, Mfantsipim School, Central (10.91s)

U18-Girls

1st. Diamond Kusime, Mfantsiman Girls SHS, Central (12.09s)

2nd. Phileomena Quaicoo, Adiembre SHS, Western (12.94s)

3rd. Sandra Essah, Effutu SHS, Central (13.03s)

Seniors-Male

1st. Joseph Andoh Kwofi, Mfantsipim School, Central (10.25s)

2nd. Bokpim Mustapha Alufar, LCAC/UG, Greater (10.31s)

3rd. Iddrisu Musah, GAF, Western (10.51s)

Seniors – Females

1st. Deborah Acheampong, UPSA, Greater (11.63s)

2nd. Naseera Quansah, Mfantseman Girls SHS, Central (11.75s)

3rd. Pomaavmaeiam Domfe, Greater (11.97s)

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

