Israeli shot and killed near West Bank settlement

Tel Aviv/Ramallah, May 30 (dpa/GNA) – An Israeli citizen was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank on Tuesday, the Israeli military reported.

The attack occurred near Hermesh in the north of the West Bank. Troops erected roadblocks and were scouring the area for the attackers, thought to be Palestinians, the report said.

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories has long been extremely tense, with repeated clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military in the West Bank.

The army has been carrying out raids in the area since a series of attacks on Israelis that began more than a year ago.

Since the beginning of the year, 118 Palestinians have been killed, mostly in Israeli military operations.

In the same period, 18 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed in attacks.

Israel gained control over the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among other territories, during the 1967 Six-Day War. The Palestinians, on the other hand, claim the territories for their own state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

