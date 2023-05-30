UNICEF: 13.6 million children in Sudan need humanitarian aid

Nairobi, May 30, (dpa/GNA) – Fighting between the Sudanese military and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has left at least 13.6 million children in need of vital humanitarian assistance, the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF said on Tuesday.

“As Sudan slips into the shadows, life for children drifts ever closer towards an abyss,” said UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr.

Although a ceasefire was extended for another five days on Monday, humanitarian supplies in Sudan are limited.

Many children and families are still cut off from aid, UNICEF said.

Due to the conflict in the country, the organization said it needed additional funds of €237 million ($253 million).

This could pay for the treatment of more than half a million malnourished children, the UN said.

A long-simmering power struggle in Sudan escalated violently on April 15.

The army under the command of de facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is fighting against the paramilitary units of his deputy, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

The two generals seized power together in 2021, but later had a falling out.

GNA

