Safety Net presents project monitoring logistics to MDAs in UWR

By Philip Tengzu



Wa, (UW/R), May 30, GNA – The Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP) has presented motorbikes to the 11 Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Upper West Region to improve monitoring and supervision of its projects at the communities.



Each MDA received two registered SUNLINK motorbikes with helmets expected to help make the project field officer mobile and facilitate their movement to project sites.



Presenting the Motorbikes to the MDAs in Wa on Tuesday, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, observed that for the effective implementation of the project, the field officers needed to be mobile which had informed the need for the motorbikes.



He entreated the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCES) and the Coordinating Directors to ensure the motorbikes were used for the intended purposes.



“As leaders of the Assembly please ensure that they are maintained. For us in this country, our minuses are our inability to maintain assets.



So I entreat you to ensure that once you take delivery of these valuable assets you maintain them so as to prolong their lifespan”, Dr. Salih said.



The GPSNP was being implemented in 42 districts and municipalities in the five regions of the north with all the 11 districts in the Upper West Region benefiting from the project.



The five-year World Bank-sponsored GPSNP was aimed to help the economic status of the rural poor people and improve their productivity for sustainable livelihoods.



The project, which comprised two major components – the Labour Intensive Public Works (LIPW) and the Productive Inclusion (PI) -, involved the construction of dams, feeder roads and improving climate-smart agriculture with a focus on enhancing cashew plantations.



Mr Kwabena Boateng, the Wa Zonal Coordinator of the GPSNP, said access to project communities by field officers for monitoring was an integral part of the project implementation to achieve the needed results which necessitated the presentation of the bikes.



“Before the end of December 2025, we want to make sure that all the dams are in good shape for the farmers to irrigate their farms. We also want to make sure that about 1900 hectares of cashew farms are cultivated”, he explained.



GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

