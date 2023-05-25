GJA inaugurates committees

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, May 25, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), per Acts 30, 31 and 42 of its Constitution, has inaugurated eight committees for the smooth running of the Association.

The committees, with the exception of the Ethics and Disciplinary Council, are chaired by the national executives in consonance with the constitutional provisions.

The Committees comprised Membership and Vetting chaired by Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President; Professional Development chaired by Mr Kofi Yeboah, GJA Secretary; Social Affairs, chaired by Dominic Hlordzi, GJA National Organiser; International Relations, chaired by Madam Linda Asante Agyei, GJA Vice President, and Finance and Resource Mobilisation, chaired by Madam Audrey Dekalu, GJA Treasurer.

The rest are Project Management, and Social Media Visibility, both chaired by Madam Rebecca Ekpe, GJA Public Affairs Officer, and Ethics and Disciplinary Council, chaired by Colonel M’Bawine Atintande (rtd).

Mr Albert Dwumfour, President of the GJA, said the formation of the committees was a constitutional provision to promote efficiency and strengthen the structures of the Association.

He stressed that the GJA in its quest to improve its affairs needed the committees on board to place the Association at an enviable position.

Mr Dwumfour said members of the committees were carefully chosen based on professionalism and commitment to the Association.

Mr George Sarpong, Executive Secretary, National Media Commission, urged the committees to work hard to enhance the operations of the GJA.

He urged them to work towards making every journalist a member of the Association to offer them some form of safety in their work.

Mr Sarpong commended the Association for making it possible for Ghana to be chosen to host a conference for journalists in Africa next year.

He said that showed that the country was still having a thriving independent and free press contrary to claims the media was under threat.

Madam Yaa Oforiwaa Asare-Peasah, a member of the Finance and Resource Mobilisation Committee, on behalf of her colleagues, said they would work diligently to propel the forward march of the Association.

