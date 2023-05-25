Judicial Service of Ghana appeals to JUSAG to call off industrial strike

Accra, May 25, GNA- The Judicial Service of Ghana has appealed to the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) to call off its industrial strike declared on May 24, 2023.

A statement issued in Accra said the appeal was to enable JUSAG participate in the engagement between the Ministry of Finance and the Service scheduled for May 31, 2023.

The Association declared the industrial strike over the delay in approving the recommendation/advice of the Judicial Council on the review of their salaries and related allowances in accordance with Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution, among others.

It assured the Executives of JUSAG that their concerns outlined in their press release would be addressed hence their cooperation in resolving the matter was needed.

The statement said initially, Management invited the Executives of the Association to appraised them on the ongoing discussions between the Government and Management, regarding the review of the salaries and related allowances but the invitation was not honoured.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

