GITFiC and VRA sensitize selected second cycle schools on AfCFTA

Accra, May 8, GNA – The Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) will educate selected second cycle schools on the African Continental Free Trade Area by distributing 1,000 books.

The book titled; Actualizing The African Economic Vision; A Practical Handbook on the AfCFTA, was launched in September, 2022 and was attended by the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana and other special invited dignitaries from various sectors of Ghana’s Economy.

Mr Selaai Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFiC in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday said the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB Bank) purchased 500 copies for onward distribution to its executives and customers nationwide, while several industries in Ghana from all sectors have acquired up to 2,600 copies for their personal knowledge acquisition on the subject.

He said the Volta River Authority, after several correspondence, acquired and took delivery of 1,000 copies of our AfCFTA book in their quest to support National and Continental Sensitization and Education on the AfCFTA through the Education System of Ghana.

“In light of the 60th anniversary of the Volta River Authority, and ahead of the 7th Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference, both entities together with the Eastern Regional Education Directorate, will give 100 copies each to 10 selected Senior High Schools in the coming days. The book is currently in two languages; English and French.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

