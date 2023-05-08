Bulgarian Red Cross Marks World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

Sofia, May 8 (BTA/GNA) – Under the theme “Everything we do comes #fromtheheart”, over 300 million people in 192 countries mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on May 8, the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) said on its Facebook page. “These people are the first to react in disasters, crises, and armed conflicts, when health and social care are needed. These are the people who selflessly help millions of vulnerable and needy people,” the post reads.

On this date 195 years ago, Henry Dunant was born – the creator of the worldwide Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and first Nobel Peace Prize winner. “Our global network’s approach is universal: it mobilizes the power of humaneness to save human lives and ease the suffering. We are national and international, independent and neutral, united, and everything we do comes from the heart,” the post reads further.

In October 2023, the BRC will mark its 145th anniversary. Since its creation, the Bulgarian Red Cross has provided support for the society and the State, the thousands of volunteers being its backbone. The organization expresses gratitude to them as well as to all members, employees, donors, and partners for the responsibility, goodness, compassion, and nobleness. “Without you, we would not be able to help fully and be so strong. And we are strong because we are together!” the BRC wrote.

Among the events marking World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in Bulgaria was a charity marathon in Gabrovo (North Central Bulgaria) on Monday morning. The run along the Gradishte-Koulata-Gradishte route was organized by the Bulgarian Red Cross Youth jointly with the Gabrovo Youth Parliament.

BTA/GNA

