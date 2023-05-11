Ghana Thoracic Society introduces guidelines for asthma treatment, diagnosis

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 11, GNA – The Ghana Thoracic Society (GTS) has introduced the National Asthma Guidelines to provide uniform approach to asthma diagnosis and guide disease treatment and management in the country for better patient outcomes.

The Guidelines Manual was launched in Accra to commemorate the World Asthma Day and create awareness on asthma, enhance treatment, and lessen the disease’s impact.

Dr Clement Laryea, the President of GTS, said the development of the document was the outcome of significant study and cooperation among healthcare experts and stakeholders to offer clear and comprehensive advice for diagnosis, treatment, and managing asthma in adults and children.

Asthma was a major public health issue in Ghana and its prevalence was rising, he said.

“Creating this guideline is an important step towards better asthma treatment and lowering its burden on people, families, and the healthcare system,” he said.

Dr Laryea expressed the belief that the manual would provide medical professionals with the tools they need to improve treatment and improve the quality of life of people with asthma.

The guidelines cover all aspects of asthma care, from initial diagnosis and assessment to ongoing management and follow-ups.

It also includes medication recommendations; inhaled corticosteroids, bronchodilators, and oral medications.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition affecting millions of individuals throughout the world, including Ghana.

Available records from the World Health Organisation indicate that over three million Ghanaians suffer from asthma, which, if left untreated, may cause severe morbidity and death.

Care is critical for preventing and controlling symptoms, improving quality of life, and lowering the risk of severe episodes.

The GTS, through the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health, will disseminate the guidelines to healthcare professionals nationwide and provide training on its implementation.

The Society also plans to work with policymakers to ensure the document’s integration into national health policies and programmes.

GNA

