Acute water shortage hits Saki and adjoining communities

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Saki (Near Tema), May 8, GNA – For more than six days, several communities, including Saki and its neighbouring settlements in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality, have had severe water shortages.

The Ghana News Agency has observed that residents in Saki, Bediako, Bethlehem, Sebrepor, Community 25, and the surrounding areas were carrying gallons and basins in quest of water for both domestic and commercial use.

The issue has also had an influence on nursing mothers, health facilities, and schools in the afflicted towns, which is why pupils in those communities were always late to school.

Ms. Patricia Ansong, a Bediako Community resident, told Ghana News Agency in an interview that the issue was hurting many people in the neighbourhood as residents walked long distances in search of water, and that the sources of water.

She said efforts to get water tankers to supply water to the affected communities have been difficult due to the high cost of transportation as reservoirs were selling a gallon of water for between GHC2.50 and GHC3.00, a situation she described as untenable given the current economic situation.

The GNA realised the electricity supply to operate the pump at the water depot in Kpong in the Eastern Region was tampered with, and as a result, water could not be given to households on that supply line.

Officers from the Ghana Water Company Limited’s Ashaiman East District who talked to the Ghana News Agency on the condition of anonymity assured the residents that measures were underway to restore water supplies to the affected villages as soon as feasible.

Meanwhile, there have been some ongoing crunch sessions at the Ghana Water Company’s regional office in Tema to identify solutions to the problem.

