Former President Mahama calls for unity among NDC members

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) May 8, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for unity among the NDC members nationwide for victory in 2024 general election.

Without unity, he said they would not be able to win both Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024.

Former President John Dramani Mahama made the call when he addressed 1,366 delegates drawn from 147 branches of Yendi Constituency of Northern Region as part of his campaign tour to Northern Region to be elected as the Presidential candidate of the Party.

On 13th May, 2023, they will be voting to elect the flagbearer for the party and parliamentary candidates for the party within the 275 constituencies.

He called on the losers among the three contestants in the Yendi constituency to rally behind the winner after the polls.

The contestants are Alhassan Abdul Fatawu, Private Legal Practitioner, Mr. Yakubu Alhassan Sitobu, Accountant with Yendi Ministry of Agric and Alhaji Hamza Yahaya Alikali a private man.

“Among the three candidates only one will be elected on 13th May, 2023, and so the losers must rally behind him and support him to win the Yendi Constituency seat for the party”.

He called on the executives to carry out door to door campaigns to educate the public to vote for NDC and also to educate them on how to thumbprint on the ballot paper, so that they will not spoil the ballots.

He also met the delegates of Tatale/Sanguli, Zabzugu, Saboba, Chereponi, Gushegu, Karaga, Kpandai, Nanumba North, Nanumba South, and Mion Constituencies within Eastern Corridor.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the Party Mr. Adolf Ali said they needed an experience flag bearer to lead the party in the 2024 elections and would support John Dramani Mahama to win on May 13.

The Yendi Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Abubakari Shani promised that they would vote massively for him.

GNA

