Akufo-Addo, Canadian Prime Minister hold bilateral talks

By Stephen Asante

Accra, May 08, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has held bilateral talks with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, to strengthen diplomatic relations between Ghana and Canada.

Canada is among the first countries to recognise Ghana’s independence in 1957, and established its first Africa bilateral development programme in the country shortly thereafter.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was at the Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III, wrote on his Facebook page: “On Sunday, 7th May 2023, I held bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister of the Government of Canada, His Excellency Justin Trudeau, in London.”

“Our talks centred on strengthening the ties of co-operation and bonds of friendship between Ghana and Canada.”

To develop effective responses to today’s most pressing global challenges, Canada and Ghana work closely in multilateral fora, such as the Commonwealth, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), International Criminal Court (ICC) and United Nations (UN).

The two countries have also collaborated effectively to push the Open Government Partnership (OGP), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and World Trade Organisation (WTO) agenda.

Canada is said to have provided more than $2.5 billion in development assistance in support of shared Ghanaian and Canadian priorities over the last six decades.

This has helped to augment Ghana’s efforts at improving agricultural systems, livelihoods and food security, particularly for impoverished rural communities in the north.

Canada continues to provide significant development assistance in support of evolving priorities in line with Ghana’s “Ghana Beyond Aid” strategy and Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy, which totaled $94.09 million in fiscal year 2020 to 2021.

In addition, through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, support is provided to local Ghanaian organisations and initiatives to promote inclusive governance, including diversity, democracy and human rights, as well as women’s participation in peace and security efforts.

GNA

