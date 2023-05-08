Embrace PURC’s ‘App’ for convenient complaints lodging, consumers told

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, May 7, GNA – Mr Patrick Antwi, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Manager, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), has encouraged consumers to adopt the Commission’s Application (App) system to lodge complaints for convenience and comfort.

He explained that consumers must understand that times were fast changing and, therefore, could do much by using technology to lodge complaints and add the necessary attachments for the Commission to swiftly attend to their issues.

Mr Antwi, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said the introduction of the ‘app” in 2020 formed part of the Commission’s initiative to take complaints in diverse forms including through phone calls, WhatsApp platforms, field engagement, writing and going to the Commission’s office in person.

He said during pandemics like COVID-19, due to the social distancing policy adopted, the app would serve a great purpose.

The utility companies could also access the platform to make complaints against consumers and a fellow utility company, Mr Antwi added.

Explaining how the ”App” system worked, he said since the Commission was operating in 10 administrative regions, a consumer accessing the system would indicate his/her location and the utility company against, which the complaint was being made.

Mr Antwi said once the complaint was lodged the information would be relayed to the specific region and the officers concerned would pick the complaint and follow up for possible redress.

He said the system had ensured less stress for consumers to deal with issues of water and electricity at the comfort of their homes.

