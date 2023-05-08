FIFA condemns racist abuse suffered by Juve striker Vlahovic

Rome, May 8, (dpa/GNA) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino, has condemned the racist offences suffered by Juventus striker, Dusan Vlahovic, during the match at Atalanta on Sunday.

The president of the football governing body said on Instagram on Monday that the incident, was “absolutely unacceptable” and stressed that it was not “an isolated incident.”

“I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that strict sanctions are applied, to address such incidents and serve as a strong deterrent,” Infantino said.

Serbia international Vlahovic was booked after scoring Juve’s second goal in the 2-0 win against Atalanta, and responding to alleged racist chants from the stands in his celebration.

“FIFA and I stand with Dusan Vlahovic, just as we do with any other player, coach, match official, fan or participant in a football match who has suffered from racism or any other form of discrimination,” Infantino wrote.

There have been repeated incidents, involving racist abuse or anti-Semitism in the Italian Serie A this season.

GNA

