Exhibition Featuring Panagyurishte Treasure Unveiled at British Museum

May 04 (BTA/GNA) – An exhibition titled Luxury and Power: Persia to Greece featuring the Panagyurishte Treasure was unveiled on Wednesday evening in the British Museum in London. Vice President Iliana Iotova, Culture Minister Nayden Todorov and Bulgarian Ambassador in London Marin Raykov attended the opening ceremony.

This impressive exhibition traces the links between wealth and power in ancient times. “Drawing on dazzling objects from Afghanistan to Greece, the exhibition moves beyond the ancient Greek spin to explore a more complex story about luxury as a political tool in the Middle East and southeast Europe from 550–30 BC,” the British Museum says, adding that it “brings together exquisitely crafted objects in gold, silver and glass, including the extraordinary Panagyurishte Treasure from Bulgaria.”

Iotova thanked the museum’s director Hartwig Fischer for the event and called the treasure a calling card of Bulgaria.

“The exhibition is important because it shows that history is written not by battles but by culture,” the Bulgarian Vice President added.

BTA/GNA

