Eckankar African Soul Adventure seminar launched in Accra

Accra, May 12, GNA – Eckankar Ghana, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Ghana Tourism Authority, has launched the 2023 Eck African Soul Adventure Seminar, in Accra.

The Seminar, on the theme: “Your life is a spiritual adventure” is aimed at helping each other to be spiritual, through guidance by the voice of God which comes in the form of light and sound.

The seminar is scheduled for August 25 to 27 in Accra and would bring together about 7000 participants from Africa, Europe, Asia and America.

Launching the Seminar, the Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Mr Mark Okraku Mantey,

said the seminar was in line with the Ministry’s quest to position Ghana as the preferred Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) hub in West Africa.

He said the seminar would serve as a source of revenue generation for the country since the government was poised to make tourism the number one contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

“We believe in religious tourism and expecting over 7,000 people from about 32 African countries and over 78 countries in the world in Ghana is a step in renewing our drive religious tourism.”

Mr Mantey said Ghana like many other African countries was endowed with natural resources coupled with rich culture and numerous tourism potentials which needed to be projected to the world.

He urged that, even though the participants would come as religious tourists, there was the need to project and sell Ghana for them to know the

country’s potential in order to attract more investors into the country.

The minister commended Eckankar Ghana for the initiative and promised government’s support in ensuring the programme’s success.

“We are not taking this opportunity for granted and so we are going to make sure that all the stakeholders, especially those from the government side will work according to plan to make the programme a success.”

Mr Aspect Caiquo, President of Eckankar Ghana, said the seminar sought to bring together members and non-members to deepen their faith in God, through sharing personal experiences of God’s love, and how the divine love could be passed to all forms of lives around them.

He said it was organised every five years across some African countries and it was the turn of Ghana to host this year’s event.

He said activities lined up for the seminar include

series of seminars for both members and new members, of all ages as well as a special workshop on Thursday August 24, to herald the entire seminar, on the topic ‘Getting your own answers from God.’

“ We think that with such a topic ‘Getting your own answers from God’, we would discuss with participants and show them techniques on how they could get answers from God.”

Mr Caiquo said during the seminar there would be series of programmes for both members and new members, of all age groups.

Eckankar Ghana, a chartered affiliate of Eckankar International, was registered as religion in Ghana in 1976, and has its headquarters in America, where the living ECK Master presides with his team to be able to connect with the various regions on matters concerning Eckankar.

