“I’m the right person for Ketu South” — Foga Nukunu

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Aflao (V/R), May 12, GNA – Mr Foga Nukunu, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate aspirant for Ketu South has called on delegates to vote for him saying he is the right person for the job.

The educationist hopes to get the support of delegates to beat competition from the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie and a businessman, Mr Jim Yao Morti in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the party.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Nukunu, who lost the contest to Mad Gomashie in 2019 said he decided to contest again because “the quest to put one of our own at the top beckons and I promise the rank and file of the party a humble and respectful leadership.”

He said he had demonstrated his dedication to serve the NDC, having served the party in different capacities as a Branch Secretary, Branch Chairman, Constituency Youth Organiser and Constituency Secretary.

On service to the people, Mr Nukunu disclosed that he had among others, led the establishment of Duta Basic School and agitated against cement dust pollution, which led to resettlement package for victims.

The youth development enthusiast said he would continue to support the development and growth of young men and women of Ketu South noting, he had in the past, shepherded dozens of passionate youths to become lawyers, doctors, engineers and teachers among other professions.

“I personally paid to fund education of some or lobbied for sponsorship for others. My wonderful project is the lady soccer maestro, Delphine Sosu from Wudoaba who is currently in University of Ghana female team.

“I have doable policies that I’ll implement to make the life of Ketu South citizens better and I appeal to our delegates to on May 13, vote for Foga Nukunu,” he added.

GNA

