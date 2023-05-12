Agbodza confident of winning NDC Parliamentary Primaries

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Dorkpo (V/R), May 12, GNA – Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Adaklu Thursday said he is confident of winning the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Primary in the Constituency on Saturday.

He said this was premised on the fact that he had been working in tandem with the station and constituency executives to undertake development projects in their communities.

Mr. Agbodza, who is also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, said this on the sidelines of the commissioning of a two-unit teachers’ quarters at Adaklu Dorkpo in the Adaklu district.

When asked the percentage of votes he was expecting, he said that “I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I trust and hope the delegates will even give me more votes than I am expecting.

“I have marketed myself enough through the number of development projects I have undertaken in the constituency and the excellent working relations I have with my party people and traditional leaders,” Mr. Agbodza said.

He reminded the delegates that the election was an internal one which should be devoid of insults because it was the party that won at the end of the elections.

Three others have also filed and were cleared to contest the election.

They are Mr. Raymond Akpatsa, a 49-year-old lawyer, Madam Rebecca Agbogah, both of whom contested primary in 2012, 2016 and 2020 and Mr. Michael Agede, who is contesting the primary for the first time.

GNA

