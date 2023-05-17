Don’t assume role of judges at Police Stations- Police told  

By Joyce Danso

Accra, May 17, GNA- An Adentan Circuit Court has asked the police not to assume the role of judges at police stations when cases are reported.

“Don’t assume the role of judges in your various police stations. Present cases as they are, before the courts.”

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah gave the caution after she had ordered a 36-year-old taxi driver, Justice Antwi, to sign a bond for 12 months on a charge of causing unlawful harm to another driver during a fight over passengers at the Kotoka International Airport Terminal three.

Antwi, aka IGP, in default of the bond, would serve 12 months imprisonment.

This was after Antwi had pleaded guilty with an explanation on the charge of causing unlawful harm.

The court was informed that during the fight between Antwi and the complainant, Shadrack Adjei, they both got injured.

The court asked the Police Officer why they did not charge both the accused and complainant and the Officer answered that her superiors asked her to charge Antwi.

Antwi in his explanation said the complainant bit him during the fight and he used his car key to inflict wounds on his face.

The court, in its decision, convicted Antwi on his plea saying Antwi’s explanation confirmed his guilt.

Inspector Eric Ransford Abban, who held the brief of Inspector Gloria Ayim, said Shadrack Adjei and Justice Antwi, aka IGP, were both taxi drivers operating as floating drivers around Terminal Three Car Park of the Kotoka International Airport.

The prosecution said Antwi and Adjei resided at Flowerpot Spintex and Kasoa respectively.

It said on February 24, 2023, at about 11:20 pm, Adjei, the complainant came to the Airport Police Station Charge office with severe injuries and blood oozing from his face.

The prosecution said Adjei was issued with a Police Medical Report form to seek medical attention and report back.

It said the complainant later led the Police to Terminal Three, KIA and Justice Antwi was arrested and brought to the Police Station.

The Police said on February 24, 2023, Adjei and Antwi were near the Arrival Hall, KIA to solicit passengers.

It said Antwi first approached a passenger, whiles the complainant also approached a group of three passengers.

Unknown to the complainant, the passenger Antwi was talking to was among the group of three passengers.

It said that brought about a misunderstanding between the complainant and the convict.

The prosecution said the complainant and the convict threatened to beat each other and a security at the Arrival Hall ordered them to leave the place.

It said at the Exist of the car park, the complainant, and the convict, engaged in fierce fighting and the convict inflicted several lacerations on the face and the neck of the complainant.

It said Antwi, the convict, admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement.

GNA

