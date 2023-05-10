Christian Community, Advocates For Christ Ghana endorse re-election of 8 MPs sponsoring LGBBTQ bill

Accra, May 10, GNA – Advocates For Christ Ghana together with the Christian community is calling on all Ghanaians, especially delegates of the two main political parties to vote for the Members of Parliament sponsoring the bill on Proper human sexual rights and Ghanai family values.

Mr. Edem Senanu, Chairman of Ghana’s leading Christian think-tank group A4CG – vocal supporters of the bill, commended the bold stance and commitment of the Parliamentarians:

“These MP’s know the heritage of our family value system and recognize the need to protect it, hence using their resources, reputation and political power to initiate this bill. This is a commendable demonstration of leadership in touch with the will of the people and must be openly applauded by the vast majority of Ghanaians in support of this bill”

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, the A4CG urged the entire Ghanaian community to back the MPs in the pursuit of securing their parliamentary seats in the upcoming party constituency primaries in solidarity with the candidates.

“As the National Democratic Congress soon goes to elect it’s Parliamentary candidates, we want to urge all delegates to vote for these men and women, who defied all odds, to protect our customs and traditions to be voted for once again.

“As a Christian civil society organization, we pray with these Members of Parliament, and remind them, about what the Bible says in the book of I Cor 15:58 that their labor will not be in vain”.

It said A4CG was hopeful the MPs would all be retained to continue their good works for the nation.

The eight MPs sponsoring the private members bill are Sam George NDC, Emmanuel Bedzrah NDC, John Ntim Foudjour NPP, Dela Sowah NDC, Nelson-Rockson Dafeamekpor NDC,Helen Adjoa Ntoso NDC, Alhassan Suyuhini NDC and Rita Naa Odeley Sowah NDC.

Advocates For Christ Ghana is a growing movement of professionals, parents pastors and of all Christians seeking to provide a permanent and proactive voice on national issue in Ghana.

They have a membership of over 350 people, currently spread across Africa, Australia, Europe and USA.

GNA

