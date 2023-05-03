Chief Justice commissions Afadzato South District Court

By Edward Williams

Ve-Golokuati (V/R), May 3, GNA – Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has commissioned a newly built and fully equipped District Court in the Afadzato South District to enhance delivery of justice in the District.

He said the commissioning of the Court was in fulfillment of the Judiciary and Judicial Service of Ghana’s efforts to ensure access of justice to the people of the traditional area.

Mr Anin-Yeboah said it was also part of efforts to deal with the lack and the distressing poor state of the physical infrastructure, which had over the years affected the effective operation of the court generally.

“The working environment of the courts must not only be conducive to productivity but also reflect the authority and dignity of the judiciary.”

He said the commissioning was also in fulfillment of the vision to bring justice to the doorstep of the people specifically serving the people of the district and its environs.

Mr Anin-Yeboah said the indispensable contribution of the judiciary to the country’s robust constitutional democracy, the culture of rule of law as well as the maintenance of peace and stability could not be overemphasized.

He said it was the resolve to build a system of justice that assured litigants and citizens of confidentiality, timely and quality justice delivery.

Mr Anin-Yeboah urged the people to utilize the services of the court and admonished them to resort to its Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms since it’s faster and easier.

He commended the President, Ministry of Local Government, District Assemblies Common Fund Administrator, Afadzato South District Assembly, and traditional authorities for their support towards the project and called for an effective maintenance culture towards the longevity of the edifice.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said the judiciary was much at the heart of the President and was committed to making sure that the necessary support the judiciary was provided.

He said the region had been a beneficiary of many of the edifices which some were commissioned and others at completion levels to be commissioned.

Mr James Etornam Flolu, Afadzato South District Chief Executive (DCE) said the court also came with a four-bedroom bungalow for the judge.

He said in the need for development, the presence of the judiciary must be felt in the district.

Mr Flolu said the presence of the judiciary would also enhance the efforts of the Assembly in implementing its by-laws effectively.

Togbui Akoto IV, Acting President, Ve Traditional Council, commended the government for the edifice to enhance justice delivery while assuring an effective maintenance care in ensuring sustenance for future use.

The Court edifice has a courtroom, ADR office, Dockets, Registrar, Cashier offices, and washrooms for both staff and the public, while also having a solar power and borehole.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

