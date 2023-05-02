Central Hohoe Clinic receives support from Peter Amewu

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), May 2, GNA – Mr John-Peter Amewu, Parliament of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe, and Minister of Railway Development, has presented medical equipment to the Central Hohoe Clinic to enhance delivery of healthcare.

The equipment included a wheelchair, clutches, disposable face masks, safety needles, syringes and needles, surgical gowns, plaster, recording charts, mattress pads and cover gowns.

Mr Anthony Kondobrey, Hohoe Constituency Chairman, New Patriotic Party (NPP) on behalf of the MP donated the items and said the MP cared about the well-being of all the constituents, especially their health.

He said the gesture by the MP in collaboration with the Claribel-Esther Foundation had been extended to both public and private health facilities in the Constituency and beyond.

Mr Kondobrey said it was their hope that the equipment would be put to good use to benefit the entire population.

He also commended the Clinic for the services being rendered to the residents.

Mr Derek Adzoe, Assemblyman, Blave/Torkoni Electoral Area, expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture towards the health facility.

He appealed to the facility to fast-track processes to accept health insurance cards at their facility.

Dr Michael Mensah, a medical practitioner on behalf of the facility, expressed gratitude to the MP for the donation and said they would be put into good use.

He said the facility had been in talks with appropriate authorities to include health insurance cards in their services.

The Clinic, established in 2021 renders services such as general surgery, family planning, delivery, wellness, laboratory, among others.

GNA

