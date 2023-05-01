Bulgarian Justice Minister: Abusers Must Be Treated, Not Just Locked Up

Ruse, on the Danube, May 01 (BTA/GNA) – Commenting on the domestic violence bill, caretaker Minister of Justice Krum Zarkov said in Ruse on Monday that it is not enough to simply lock up abusers and criminals. Zarkov specified that such people require treatment.

The Minister said that criminals should be dealt with in such a way that they can be rehabilitated. “If they struggle with mental or other difficulties, they should be treated so they do not hurt others anymore. This is one of the big issues I try to deal with as Justice Minister,” he said.

Zarkov stated that recidivism is a threat to the public. He added: “Because these people go to prison, they get punished, then they come out and repeat their crimes. And others suffer. It is not just about murder. An awful lot of women and children are subjected to abuse of various kinds or are kept in dependency, whether it is psychological or financial”.

While the Minister was unwilling to highlight a specific case, he did say that for too long this debate has failed to take place in a normal way, which unfortunately has resulted in human casualties.

Commenting on the Supreme Judicial Council’s demand for a 20% salary increase in 2023, Zarkov said that the budget debate was open. He said: “Some of [the demands] are legitimate, and others have to be assessed. Now this is in the hands of the MPs, who must decide. What the caretaker government has done is to show the state’s plan account with the policies that are at stake. They are subject to change, but not by a caretaker government”.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

