Essikado-Ketan NDC delegates urged to vote for Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah 

Kansaworodo (W/R), May 01, GNA – National Democratic Congress (NDC) party delegates in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency, have declared their unflinching support for the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate, Professor Dr.Grace Ayensu-Danquah in the upcoming primaries slated for May 13.

Many of the delegates who spoke to Ghana News Agency (GNA-), tipped Dr Ayensu-Danquah as the most preferable choice to represent the party in the December 2024 Parliamentary elections.

An NDC Patron at Kansaworodo, Mr John Aubin reminded delegates of the sacrifices made by Dr Ayensu-Danquah before, during and after the 2020 elections which made her the reliable candidate in the next elections.

He also acknowledged developmental projects initiated and executed by Dr Ayensu-Danquah before she even declared her intentions to contest the seat till date.

He mentioned the Kansaworodo Clinic and others spearheaded by her.

Branch Chairman of Kansaworodo electoral area, Mr Robert Yamson also lauded the leadership style of Dr Ayensu-Danquah which has transformed the Constituency since she started developing the area from her own coffers.

Mr Yamson identified the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate as a selfless leader who must lead the party to represent the Constituency in Parliament.

He mentioned the ultra-modern office complex at the Essikado hospital junction built by Dr Ayemsu-Danquah for the Essikado community.

The Kansaworodo branch Chairman also mentioned a mechanized borehole provided by Dr. Ayensu-Danquah for the Essikado community.

Kansaworodo branch Women’s Organizer, Madam Charlotte Aubin appealed to the delegates to endorse the candidature of Dr Ayensu-Danquah to wrestle the seat from the NPP.

According to her, development in the Constituency had stagnated until Dr Ayensu-Danquah started initiating development which sometimes pushed the sitting MP and the Assembly to embark on some developmental projects.

She observed that Dr Ayensu-Danquah had really come to serve even from her own coffers.

Madam Aubin mentioned interventions by Dr Ayensu-Danquah such as free eye screening and surgical operations to many patients in the Constituency.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah gave the sitting MP, Mr Joe Ghartey a hot chase during the 2020 Parliamentary elections but lost by a slim margin.

She is going to the Primaries with two other contenders.

