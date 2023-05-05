Apple sales down second quarter in a row despite higher iPhone sales

Los Angeles, May 5, (dpa/GNA) – Triggered by declines in sales of Mac computers and iPad tablets, Apple closed the second quarter in a row with a decline in turnover, even though iPhone sales were up.

Overall second quarter sales fell by 3%, while overall sales were $94.8 billion, the company said on Thursday in after-trading hours.

The bottom line was a profit of $24.15 billion, compared to around $25 billion in the previous year.

The iPhone business increased by 1.5% to $51.33 billion. In the fourth quarter, which includes Christmas, sales of the more expensive and lucrative iPhone 14 Pro were slowed by coronavirus lockdowns in Chinese factories. As a result, there was pent-up demand in the past quarter, although industry-wide smartphone sales were down.

Mac computer sales fell a good 31% to $7.17 billion. Computer sales had recently shrunk significantly after the boom at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to calculations by the market research firm IDC, PC sales fell by 29% industry-wide in the past quarter.

Apple was hit particularly hard with a drop of a good 40% to $4.1 million. IPad sales also fell significantly, while the services business reached a record high of $20.9 billion.

Apple shares rose 0.7% at times in after-hours trading. Group sales in the past quarter exceeded analysts’ expectations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

