All is set for Akan NDC parliamentary, presidential primaries

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Dodi-Papase (O/R), May 13, GNA – All is set for the Akan NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries as election materials have arrived with officials from the Electoral Commission (EC) present.

The EC officials, led by Mr Justice Odame Frimpong, the Kadjebi District Electoral Officer, arrived at 0730 hours to oversee the voting process at the Dodi-Papase Senior High Technical School.

Present are Mr Emmanuel Klu, the Akan NDC Director of Elections,

45 police personnel, led by Superintendent Gyan-Mante Frempong, the Kadjebi District Police Commander, some Immigration Officers and delegates.

Mr Klu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they were ready for the polls, but only waiting for the EC officials to set up the voting booths for the elections to start.

Some 1,060 delegates from 39 wards are expected to cast their ballots.

Three contestants: Mr Yao Gomado, the incumbent Akan Member of Parliament (MP), Nana Nyarko Emmanuel Dabo, an Entrepreneur, and Ahmed Muniru, a Businessman, are contesting the NDC parliamentary slot for the general election in 2024.

None of the candidates was around as at the time of filing this report at 0804 hours.

GN

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

