NDC Primaries: Voting delays at Kpone-Katamanso Constituency

By Priscilla Nimako

Kpone, May 13, GNA – Voting at Kpone-Katamanso for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primary has delayed due to the late arrival of electoral materials.

The voting materials arrived at 0730 hours.

However, police personnel, party officials, and delegates are eagerly waiting for the final arrangements towards the start of the elections.

Information available to the Ghana News Agency indicates that 2,264 delegates are expected to vote at the Don Bosco Church.

The candidates contesting in the constituency are Joseph Akuerteh Tettey, Moses Tetteh, Emmanuel Salam Azubila, Abednego Afotey, and Abraham Tettey Teye.

