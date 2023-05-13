Voting yet to commence in Akatsi South- Police assures safety

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi(VR), May 13, GNA-Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Isaac Baah, the Akatsi South Municipal Commander of Police have said their men have been deployed to ensure a peaceful Presidential and Parliamentary primary by the National Democratic Congress in the area.

He said over 30 officers have been deployed to the Akatsi Senior High Technical School, the venue for the exercise.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the venue at 0810 hours Saturday morning, it observed the necessary materials for the polls have been properly arranged at the Akast dining hall for the exercise to take-off.

Mr Baah also revealed that his men would be on standby to prevent any acts of disruption during the entire process.

Mrs Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah, the Akatsi South Municipal Electoral Officer told the GNA “All arrangements have been done but the exercise will commence at 0900 hours.”

About 100 delegates out of the total number of 1225 who are expected to vote have been recorded as of 0825.

Some delegates the GNA interviewed expressed varying views of who gets the next chance to represent the party in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Bernard Ahiafor is seeking his fourth term slot after emerging victorious in the 2023 by-election on the ticket of the NDC after Mr Edward Doe Adjaho was elevated to the position of Speaker of Parliament.

Meanwhile, this would be Mr William Koirmatsi’s third attempt after failing to secure the parliamentary seat slot in two previous similar exercises.

Mr Samuel Benedict Nugblega, another aspirant, is registering his second appearance after his first failed attempt.

The NDC slated today May 13, for its Presidential and Parliamentary elections across the various constituencies in the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

