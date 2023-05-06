Abuakwa North office of GES promotes girls in politics 

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, May 6, GNA – The Abuakwa North office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Eastern Region is encouraging girls to participate in politics at the Junior High School (JHS) level by inculcating the spirit of governance in them at an early age.

The municipality, has, therefore, organised a “Girls in Parliament” programme to build the girls’ capacity to assist in the country’s development.

Mr Samson K. Akoto, the Public Relations Officer of the Abuakwa North Municipal GES, said: “We want to inculcate the spirit of governance in girls to assist in the development of the country in future.”

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the GES Education Week Celebration in the Municipality, on the theme: “Nurturing Minds for 21st Century Workforce – STEM Education, a Necessity.”

Mr Akoto said three political parties: Diligent Ladies Party, Progressive Ladies Party, and Virtuous Ladies Party, were created from which 39 members of parliament (MPs) were elected during the primaries. The 39 MPs would converge at the New Tafo Presbyterian Church Hall, their parliament house, to discuss some important issues, which was affecting the Abuakwa North Municipality.

The enthusiasm of the female students to participate in politics was encouraging, an indication that the number of women in government was sure to increase in the future, he said.

GNA

