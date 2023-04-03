University of Education, Winneba urged to unite

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), April 3, GNA – Dr Yao Yayra Dzakadzie, the Director of Tertiary Education, has encouraged the Management and Staff of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), to ensure unity of purpose to complement government’s effort at driving sustainable development.

Dr Dzakadzie, at the climax of the 27th Congregation of the UEW, said he had observed with keen interest the eroding operations, branding and outlook of the University, and called for a lot more attention to be paid to tertiary education in Ghana.

A total of 2,396 students from the Schools of Creative Arts, Business, and Graduate Studies graduated.

Out of the number, 147 were awarded Diplomas, 1,328 First Degree, 30 Post Graduate Diploma in Education, 15 Executive Masters, 89 Master of A, 308 M. Ed, 26 MSc., 47 MBA, 355 MPhil and 20 PhDs.

Also, more than 15,000 students from the Kumasi and Mampong campuses of the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development, Educational Studies and Ghanaian Languages Education Ajumako, graduated, among other faculties.

“The development of this prestigious University depends on the spirit of unity….,” Dr Dzakadzie said.

“We have to face the fact that all of us are interested in researching to contribute to knowledge, solve one problem and others scientifically, to be called professors, scholars and academics but we have not seriously learned to walk as brothers and sisters.”

He said the university could achieve a lot in academics and research and remain one of the topmost institutions in the world if it moved ahead in unity, agreement, consensus building, harmony, solidarity, alliance, concurrence, and above all standing together through ‘thick and thin’.

Dr Dzakadzie congratulated the graduates for their hard-earned achievements and urged them to impart the knowledge acquired to make children creative, innovative, intuitive and imaginative to be competitive in the global order.

“The global competition is higher than ever and you cannot teach the same way as was done yesterday…you need scientific and technological means to prepare students for a great and challenging future.”

The economic transformation of the country, he said, depended to a large extent on how graduates could use the high-level practical and career-focused skills to ensure for self-employability and sustainability in national development.

“The charge is now upon you, as young graduates, to fully apply the knowledge and skills acquired for sustainable development and be determined to succeed,” he urged the graduands.

