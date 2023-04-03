NCCE advises staff to eschew negative acts

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), April 3, GNA – Mr Samuel Asare Akuamoah, the Deputy Chairman in-charge of Operations, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised the staff to avoid acts that could dent the image of the Commission.

He urged them to rather uplift and create a positive image and reputation of the Commission in line with its Constitutional mandate.

Mr Akuamoah said this at an information sharing workshop organised for Civic Educators in Tamale, Northern Region.

The workshop, which was funded by the European Union (EU) was to sensitise the officers on the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) Project to be implemented by the NCCE in 75 selected districts in eight regions of Ghana.

He urged the participants to gain knowledge on the PCVE to help roll out the project successfully.

Mr Akuamoah said they were living in a changing world, hence the need to update themselves on daily basis to be abreast of the changing dynamics.

“Take the engagement seriously and don’t be complacent,” he said.

Mr Patrick Asare-Nelson, EU Project Manager, said the PCVE was a successor to the Preventing Electoral Violent and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana (NORPREVSEC) project, which ended in May, 2022.

The PCVE is to prevent and contain violent extremism through social cohesion, peace and tolerance in 75 selected districts in the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Oti, Bono and Bono East regions of Ghana.

The project specifically aimed to strengthen state and non-state actors at the national and community levels in the fight against violent extremism.

Mr Asare-Nelson said it also aimed to prevent individuals identified as “at risk” from joining violent or criminal groups.

