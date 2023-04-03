2023 Cycling World Cup: GCF urges media for positive publicity

By Rihana Adam

Accra, April 03, GNA – Mr. Shaaban Mohammed, Secretary General for the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) has called on media houses to give positive reportage to the events of the federation, as well as the 2023 Union Cycliste Internationale World Cup (WC) Championship to be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland.

Interacting with sports journalists at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Secretariat in Accra, he urged the media to promote, and market cycling for Ghanaians to hear, see and know more about its activities.

According to him, the Federation had some immediate events like the Aboakye Festival 2023 Championship as well as the 2023 Tour du Ghana in October.

He commended the journalists who covered the recent 19 African Road Cycling Championship which attracted many African countries to Olebu, a suburb of Accra where the event was held.

Mr. Daniel Amoah, Technical Director, GCF said the federation would be presenting three cyclists for road races, freestyles and ‘cycrobod’, Team Time Trial, Individual Time Trial to the championship.

Eritrean Henok Mulueberhan, took the gold medal in the 120km Road battle over 11 laps whilst Hamza Yacine of Algeria coming second with Moroccan Achraf El Dugmy placing third out of 84 riders.

The Confederation of African Cycling and Paracycling Championship took place at various itineraries in Ghana including Olebu, Ablekuma and Pokuase.

The likes of hosts Ghana, Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Rwanda, Namibia, South Africa and Nigeria are among twenty countries that were represented at the cycling event.

Ghana won six medals in the 2023 Para-Cycling Championship, comprising two gold medals, one silver and three bronze medals at the just ended African Cycling Championship.

Present were Communications Director of the GCF, Mr. Dennis Moore, Technical Director Daniel Amoo, Deputy Secretary Mr. Joseph K. Addo and Mr. Ken Kofi Kalai – Team Manager / Ag President of Para Cycling.

