TMA holds maiden ‘Kplejoo lalai kanemo’

Tema, April 4, GNA – The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), in collaboration with the Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has initiated an annual ‘Kpelejoo lalai kanemo’ and lectures to help the youth and non-indigenes to have a better appreciation of the Kpelejoo festival.

Kpelejoo which is a planting festival, is one of the two festivals celebrated by the people of Tema and precedes the Homowo celebrations.

The festival is the period used for the planting of maize, a ban on drumming, and noise making is put in place at the end of the festival to allow for some calmness in the environment to allow for the plants to grow.

Mr. Frank Asante, TMA Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that the Assembly’s initiative was aimed at elevating the festival and making it an attraction for both local and foreign tourists.

Mr. Asante, who is also a native of Tema said the ‘lalai kanemo’ which is the recital of the lyrics of the song would enable residents, indigenes, and tourists to be conversant with the words of the song that the various Kpele groups would be singing.

He also said the lectures borders on educating people on the history of the people of Tema and the importance of the Kpele festival.

He noted that the real Kpele dance was the reserve of the traditional priests and priestesses who were required to dance within the confines of the shrine houses of the four main gods by stamping their feet rhythmically to the left and right three times each while gradually moving forward amidst singing.

He explained that they sing to extol the gods and recall their protection and ancestral deeds, while praying to them to bless the land for the growth of their groups and subsequent bumper harvest.

The TMA PRO further noted that, the fun part was when the youth groupings go to town dressed in uniforms, and fancy dressings, waving their flags and singing composed songs that serve as a peer review mechanism to praise those who engaged in good deeds over the traditional year, while naming, shaming and reprimanding those who committed unacceptable acts during the period.

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, TMA Metropolitan Chief Executive speaking at the Kpelejoo lalai kanemo held at the Kpelejootsoshishi at Tema Newtown said under the current initiative, the groups would be judged and awarded for developmental songs, dressing, and comportment, among others.

The award would serve as a motivation for the youth to use the period to compose good songs instead of profane ones, as well as to encourage them to avoid hiding behind the festival to engage in social vices.

He announced that the Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) has put in measures to ensure maximum security during the period and would also arrest and prosecute recalcitrant people who would commit crimes during the period.

Meanwhile activities earmarked for the celebration include Kpele gbitoo, gbejee / gbatsumli tsukomo, faahele, asamanmea/ahulu rites amd Sakumo ootu rites.

Others are Awudu/Naayoo rites, Sakumo Kpele, Tsaade rites, Kpelejoo arts possession, Kpelejoo strongest, music and arts carnival, beach rave, Hogbss Kpele, ajeekpo, otsi kpele, and artist night.

Nmaa dumo will be done on April 21, 2023 to usher in the ban on noise making, while May 12, 2023 will see the lifting of the ban.

