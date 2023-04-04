Corsetry outfits – a trendy style for ladies – Fashion Designer.

By Mercy Arthur

Tema April 4, GNA – Mrs. Angelina Teye, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Peplum Fashion Training Centre, has stated that fashion has been modified to suit society’s uniqueness.

She noted that corsetry outfits for women have become a trendy style in the current fashion sense.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema, the Fashion Designer disclosed that fashion in Ghana has taken a new turn, despite the fact that most styles have just been remodeled, thus the introduction of corsetry with a twist.

Mrs. Teye also stated that most people would initially dress in outfits based on the nature of their jobs, the event they attend, and how comfortable they feel in a specific outfit.

“The invasion of corsetry, which is a bit complex and comparably complicated, is the most preferred outfits worn by most women now, and they flaunt it during church services, weddings, parties, and funerals as well,” she explained.

The designer emphasised that the females prefer corsetry outfits to “housewife” slit and kaba, which were previously worn by women and were still available in our fashion world.

Again, most ladies prefer to have their bodies contoured by wearing corseted gowns or dresses, and some may resort to body enhancement products such as hip pads, silicon breast pump, and many more just to fit into a corset dress to look presentable or fit the occasion, which is why ladies chose it over slit and lace dresses.

The corseted gowns give them body contour and bring out their shape, but they become uncomfortable when worn for an extended length of time, and some prefer to wear slits and have their kaba styled with a corset.

Miss Patience Daemashie also stated that dressing in slit and kaba requires at least 4-5 yards of a material depending on the style, size of the body, and the one you prefer, which is why she prefers corsetry outfits over it and when worn makes you a modern person with simplicity because that’s the trend now.

Miss Angelina Addy also told the GNA that fashion is a trend, and sticking to one style without changing makes you an outmoded person, so when fashion trends change, it calls for the need to improve in the way of dressing but in a decent way, so “I prefer the corsetry outfits because it makes me look more fashionable and stunning.”

