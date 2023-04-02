Team Ghana to camp in Strasbourg ahead of Paris 2024

Accra, April 02, GNA – Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has said Team Ghana will camp and train in Strasbourg, France for two months, before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Team Ghana would be camping at the Strasbourg Centre for Sports Excellence ahead of the Games.

He said the decision to settle on Strasburg was after their meeting with members of the Local Organising Committee of the Games in France and the Ghana Embassy in France.

According to Mr. Nunoo-Mensah, Ghana must improve upon her achievements at the last Games in Tokyo, where Samuel Takyi grabbed a bronze (the only medal for African boxing).

He hoped that Strasbourg would contribute to the success of Team Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Mr. Nunoo-Mensah is currently leading a Ghanaian delegation in France to assess facilities ahead of the games.

Ghana’s delegation is made up of Mr. Isaac Duah, Chef Du Mission Ghana, Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, Deputy of Minister of Youth and Sports, Sophie Lorant International Relations Director and Alhaji Hafiz Adams, Chief Director at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The delegation also interacted with Ghana’s Ambassador to France. Madam Anna Bossman and Deputy Mayor of Strasbourg, Mr Owusu Tuffour.

They also had meetings with Madam Paula Alley, NOC Relations, Philippe Fischer-Dieskau, Head of Dept. of Sports and Madame Marie Wendling, Pool Manager at the Strasbourg Aquatic Centre, Md Estelle David, Director of the Centre, Frank Schaff, Dep Director, Philippe Fischer-Dieskau, Head of Sports Department.

Mr. Nunoo-Mensah said the meeting was important, timely and beneficial as Ghana must create the necessary atmosphere for excellent performance before, during and even after the Games.

The Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024, from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

