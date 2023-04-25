TACOTEL assures customers in Maritime Industry of excellent service delivery

By PK Yankey

Sekondi (W/R), April 25, GNA – Management of the Takoradi Container Terminal Limited (TACOTEL), has assured its customers and shareholders in the export and import value chain

of prompt and efficient delivery of containers from Takoradi Port to its terminal enroute Sekondi, within 48 hours.

The move formed part of measures to work within Standard Operations of the company with a dedicated commercial team and shareholders to maintain the feat of Terminal Operator of the Year in the 2022 Western Regional Business Awards.

Commercial Manager at TACOTEL, Mr Kobina Otoo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sekondi assured the public of continued improvement in customer service to attract potential customers to transact business with the company.

He commended the commercial team of TACOTEL, Management and shareholders for the efforts to emerge the best company in the Maritime industry in 2022.

Mr Otoo said TACOTEL together with its parent company, Ibistek and the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) had embarked on Port expansion projects as part of the company’s future for the Western Region and the country at large.

He told GNA that GPHA was trying to minimize similar Appiatse explosion incident, hence dangerous cargoes which carried explosives would be cleared directly from the Port without going to TACOTEL.

He appealed to the public to ensure that they used the Port of Takoradi when they wanted to transact business in the export and import value chain.

GNA

