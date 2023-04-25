All Nations University welcomes 560 students for its 20th matriculation

By Prince Agyapong

Koforidua (E/R), April 25, GNA – All Nations University (ANU) in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital, has enrolled 560 students for the 2022-2023 academic year, with 252 males and 308 females pursuing diploma and degree programmes in a variety of disciplines.

Out of the total number of students admitted, 102 are pursuing diploma programmes and 458 pursuing undergraduate programmes, indicating a higher demand among students for undergraduate programmes.

Management of the university expressed satisfaction at the enrollment figures, attributing the increase to the university’s reputation for quality education and the diverse range of cutting-edge programmes offered, which prepared students to compete in both local and international job markets.

In his address to the students, Dr. Samuel Donkor, Founder and President of ANU, stated that no country could develop the critical human resources required to accelerate rapid economic growth without a higher education, as well as rewarding careers and well-paying jobs.

These, he said, had a positive impact on the success and well-being of its citizens, and urged students to take advantage of their admission to fill the gap in tertiary institutions, citing the World Bank’s estimate that only 18.69 percent of Ghanaians had university education as of 2020.

Dr. Donkor also emphasised the need for students to be innovative and creative in their approach to learning, as that would equip them with the necessary skills to solve real-world problems and contribute meaningfully to society.

He encouraged them to take advantage of the resources available at ANU and collaborate with their peers to achieve academic excellence.

He stated that plans for the opening of a new campus in Accra, Ghana’s capital, were well underway.

All Nations University Ghana offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate programmes in fields such as engineering, business, and computer science among others.

Undergraduate programmes offered to the newly admitted students include Bsc in Nursing, Business Administration, Biomedical Engineering, Oil and Gas Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Biblical Studies.

Meanwhile, the university has introduced new programmes such as an MSc in Cyber Security, MBA in Finance, MBA in Marketing and Strategy, MBA in Accounting, MA in Theology, an MPhil in Theology, PhD in Theology, and a programme to train paramedics, among other programmes aimed at accelerating Ghana’s economic development.

GNA

