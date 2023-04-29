Stonebwoy drops much-anticipated album titled ‘5th Dimension’ 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 29, GNA – Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae and Afro-dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the entertainment sector as “Stonebwoy” has finally dropped his much-anticipated album dubbed “5th Dimension”.

“5th Dimension” is a collection of sounds that showcase the Grammy nominee’s ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and cultures into his music.

With his fifth studio album, Stonebwoy reveals an unwillingness to slow down.

He told Apple music that, there is no other name that could describe his fifth studio album.

“In the space that I find myself, I want to continue to contribute to my culture, and my time, and my generation.”

“The fifth dimension goes beyond the physical, it goes into the astral and into spiritual,” he said.

He said the album dealt with all aspects of emotions and thoughts.

The 17-tracked album features both local and international artistes such as British rapper Stormzy, Grammy award-winner and African singer Angelique Kidjo, Iconic Nigerian Afrobeat’s singer Davido, South African DJ Maphorisa, and Jamaican reggae rapper Shaggy, among others.

From infectious dancehall beats to touching reggae melodies, the album is a testament to Stonebwoy’s versatility and ability to push the boundaries of his music.

Th album is now available on all musical service providers.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

